The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Man is shot by sentry outside North Macedonian army barracks

April 11, 2019 11:13 am
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot by a sentry while apparently trying to enter the country’s main military base in the capital, Skopje.

A defense ministry statement says the man was shot in the leg before dawn Thursday after ignoring the sentry’s challenge and warnings to keep away from the wire perimeter fence of the Goce Delcev barracks.

It said the sentry fired two warning shots in the air before turning his gun on the approaching man, whose motives were unclear and who was apparently unarmed. He was hospitalized under police guard.

An army spokesman, Lt-Col Toni Janevski, told The Associated Press that police and judicial officials are investigating the incident.

