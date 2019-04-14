Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Mexico deports 204 migrants back to Honduras

April 14, 2019 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration officials have sent 204 migrants back to Honduras.

The National Migration Institute said Sunday that the migrants’ stay in Mexico was “irregular” and that they were flown from the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The institute said most of the migrants were families traveling with underage children.

This year, the Mexican government abruptly stopped issuing humanitarian visas at the border with Guatemala. The visas had given migrants legal status while they made their way to the U.S. border.

Advertisement

In response, some have forced their way into Mexico.

Mexican officials have come under pressure from the Trump administration to help stem the flow of migrants trying to reach the U.S.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.