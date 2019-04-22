Listen Live Sports

Migrants in Greece turn up at border agents’ doorstep

April 22, 2019 8:21 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say dozens of asylum-seekers have turned up at the home address of European border agency employees helping police the border with Turkey.

Police say 61 men, women and children who had just crossed illegally from Turkey headed straight for the rented flats of German and Dutch employees of the Frontex agency in the town of Orestiada before dawn Monday, and started ringing doorbells.

The migrants said they were from Syria and Iraq and wanted to register for asylum. Greek police were called to handle the process.

Police said it was unclear how the migrants found the Frontex employees’ home address, and why they didn’t go directly to a police station. Syrian and Iraqi refugees have little trouble securing asylum in Greece.

