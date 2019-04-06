Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New Guam archbishop after predecessor’s sex abuse verdict

April 6, 2019 6:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has formally named Monsignor Michael Byrnes as Guam’s archbishop following the definitive sex abuse verdict against his predecessor.

Byrnes in 2016 had been named coadjutor bishop for the U.S. Pacific island territory, giving him the right of succession after Archbishop Anthony Apuron was removed pending the investigation into claims by former altar boys that he assaulted them. On Saturday, the Vatican made that transition official after Apuron’s guilty verdict was upheld on appeal.

His sentence — a lifelong ban from Guam, removal from office and prohibition of presenting himself as a bishop — disappointed victims’ advocates since he was allowed to stay in ministry and not defrocked.

Byrnes has called the sentence “a monumental marker in our journey toward healing.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.