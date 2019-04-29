Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Nigerian debut novelist among finalists for Women’s Prize

April 29, 2019 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Nigerian debut novelist Oyinkan Braithwaite and U.K. Booker Prize winner Anna Burns are among six finalists for the international Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Braithwaite is nominated for her darkly comic sibling story “My Sister, the Serial Killer,” and Burns for “Milkman,” set during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

The list announced Monday includes two novels inspired by ancient Greek epics: “The Silence of the Girls” by Britain’s Pat Barker and “Circe” by U.S. author Madeline Miller.

Also nominated are two novels of family dramas and traumas: “Ordinary People” by Britain’s Diana Evans and “An American Marriage” by U.S. author Tayari Jones.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Founded in 1996, the 30,000 pound ($39,000) prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world.

The winner will be announced June 5 in London.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.