Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Obama meets Germany’s Merkel at chancellery in Berlin

April 5, 2019 12:34 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has received former U.S. President Barack Obama at her office in Berlin for a meeting characterized by German officials as a routine private encounter with a former international peer.

Obama could be seen waving as he left the chancellery alongside Merkel Friday. Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said she has met repeatedly with ex-heads of state and government “with whom she worked together closely and well for a time.”

He said the meeting has no implications for current German-U.S. relations. Asked whether it was a signal to President Donald Trump, with whom Germany has a sometimes-complicated relationship, Seibert replied: “I would firmly reject that impression.”

Merkel and Obama have already met in Berlin since the former president left office, participating in a discussion at a May 2017 conference.

