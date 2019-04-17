Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Peru’s ex-president Kuczynski hospitalized after jailing

April 17, 2019 7:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has been hospitalized days after he was detained as part of a money laundering probe into his ties to the company at the heart of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal.

Congressional allies of Kuczynski said he was taken Tuesday night to a local clinic with high blood pressure.

A Peruvian judge last week ordered Kuczynski’s detention for 10 days as he investigates some $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago. A hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday to decide whether to increase his detention to three years.

The 80-year-old resigned last year as opposition lawmakers sought his impeachment.

Advertisement

All three of Kuczynski’s predecessors 2001 have also been charged or are under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.