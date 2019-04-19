Listen Live Sports

Peruvian judge orders jail for former president Kuczynski

April 19, 2019 5:14 pm
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has ordered that former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski be jailed for up to three years as authorities investigate his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

The order announced Friday against Kuczynski, which is designed to prevent him from trying to flee during the course of a money laundering investigation, came after 80-year-old was hospitalized because of illness in recent days.

Last week, a judge had ordered Kuczynski’s detention for 10 days as he investigates some $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago.

Kuczynski resigned last year as opposition lawmakers sought his impeachment.

