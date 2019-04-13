Listen Live Sports

Police in Spain clash with those protesting far-right party

April 13, 2019 1:35 pm
 
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Police in Spain’s northern city of Bilbao have clashed with hundreds of protesters outside a rally by a far-right party that is running in Spain’s general election this month.

The private news agency Europa Press says two people were arrested Saturday by the regional Basque Country police.

Protesters threw bricks and other objects at police, who used batons and shields to clear the street outside a congress center where Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right, anti-migrant Vox party, was holding a rally.

Vox is trying to win its first seats in the national parliament in Spain’s April 28 election.

Vox is promising to crack down on unauthorized immigration and to recentralize the state, taking away powers from regions like the Basque Country.

