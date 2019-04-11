Listen Live Sports

Pregnant woman evacuated from NGO ship off Malta

April 11, 2019 3:38 am
 
MILAN (AP) — The German humanitarian aid group, Sea-Eye, says a pregnant woman has been evacuated from a migrant rescue ship on the eighth day at sea.

Sea-Eye said Thursday that the 23-year-old Nigerian woman had suffered an epileptic seizure, and was evacuated by Malta authorities upon their request. She is the second woman evacuated from the ship, Alan Kurdi, which has over 60 rescued migrants on board as Europe haggles over where to open a safe port.

The German group said that the Alan Kurdi “urgently needs a quick political, but above all humanitarian solution for another 62 refugees and 17 crew members.”

Alan Kurdi Captain Werner Czerwinski said many aboard have suffered sea sickness and are worried over the arrival of more bad weather. Both Italy and Malta have refused entry.

