Prince Harry attends public event as royal baby wait goes on

April 25, 2019 8:41 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has attended a service commemorating war dead from Australia and New Zealand as he and his wife Meghan await the birth of their first child.

Meghan is due to give birth soon, though the couple hasn’t revealed the due date or their birth plans.

Harry was a last-minute addition to Thursday’s Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, attending alongside his sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William is visiting New Zealand, where he has met survivors of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Harry’s attendance led bookies to shorten the odds on the baby being born in May.

Rupert Adams of William Hill said bookmakers “were as surprised as everyone else that Harry decided to attend a public event as we assumed the baby was imminent.”

