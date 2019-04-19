Turkey detains 2 people suspected of spying for UAE

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained two people on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates, a Turkish official said Friday.

The two UAE nationals were detained on Monday following a joint operation by police and the intelligence agency, the official told The Associated Press.

They were taken to a court on Friday to face possible charges following four days of questioning, according to the security official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations.

The official did not identify the suspects but said the two confessed during their interrogation that they had been spying on Arab dissidents based in Turkey on behalf of the UAE.

Turkish authorities were investigating whether the suspects could be linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year, the official said, adding that one of the two men had arrived in Istanbul shortly after the killing.

Security officials had been monitoring their moves for the past six months, the official said.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the suspects faced possible charges of “political, military and international espionage.”

Khashoggi wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in columns for The Washington Post before he was brutally killed and dismembered by Saudi agents, including some members from the prince’s entourage.

The kingdom denies the crown prince had any involvement. Saudi Arabia has indicted 11 suspects over the killing and is seeking the death penalty against five of them.

The UAE is Saudi Arabia’s closest Arab ally.

