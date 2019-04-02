Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian company to finish helicopter facility in Venezuela

April 2, 2019 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — An executive at a Russian state-owned company says it will finish building a facility for repair and maintenance of Russian helicopters in Venezuela by the end of the year.

Igor Chechikov, deputy chief executive at Russian Helicopters, told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that all the necessary equipment has been delivered to Venezuela and that the construction should be completed this year.

Russia has been a major backer of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, supplying his government with weapons and providing loans.

Russia last week inaugurated a training center for Venezuelan pilots who fly Russian aircraft.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.