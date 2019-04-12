Listen Live Sports

Simulated subway attack in Romania for NATO medical exercise

April 12, 2019 8:29 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO is holding a massive medical exercise in Romania, with more than 2,500 medical personnel involved in responding to a simulated attack on the subway system of Bucharest, the Romanian capital.

Dubbed Vigorous Warrior 2019, Friday’s training session also included members of Romania’s emergency services in the staged evacuation of 200 people injured in two supposed explosions in a downtown subway station.

Volunteers wore make-up depicting wounds and screamed as if in pain.

Col. Laszlo Fazekas, Director of the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine, said the event is “NATO’s biggest military-medical exercise so far … and the experiences we gather during the exercise will inform NATO’s medical realm for years to come.”

