The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Small plane crashes in southern Bulgaria, 2 killed

April 20, 2019 1:21 pm
 
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities in Bulgaria say a small private plane has crashed in a field in a southern region, killing the pilot and the lone passenger on board.

Plovdiv police chief Atanas Ilkov said the two-seat Zodiac aircraft was on a demonstration tour when one of its wings separated in flight and it fell to the ground near a stadium in the village of Orizare. The accident occurred at 10:20 a.m. Saturday as a sports event was taking place at the stadium.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash is the second of a small Bulgarian aircraft this month. On April 2, a small plane crashed into a mountain in neighboring Northern Macedonia, killing all four people on board.

