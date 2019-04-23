Shallow quake shakes northeast India, no damage yet reported

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook remote northeastern India near the border with China early Wednesday, but no damage or casualties were immediately reported.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Gavin Hayes said the area in Arunachal Pradesh state is sparsely populated so not many casualties or much damage was expected.

The USGS said the quake was magnitude 5.9 with an epicenter 33 kilometers (20 miles) north-northwest of Along, India. It was a relatively shallow 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) below the surface.

Hayes says this area of the Himalayan frontal thrust has had some large quakes in the distant past, making experts more alert to the possibility that a bigger one might be next. However, he says most earthquakes are not followed by larger ones.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.