Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Swiss say they returned $365M to Brazil in Petrobras probe

April 9, 2019 5:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say they have returned some 365 million francs ($365 million) to Brazil so far in funds seized during investigations related to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and state-run oil giant Petrobras.

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber and Brazilian prosecutor general Raquel Dodge signed a declaration “reaffirming their commitment to continue and intensify their cooperation” at a meeting Monday in Brasilia, according to a statement Tuesday from Lauber’s office.

Swiss authorities have been conducting investigations since April 2014 related to the sprawling corruption scandal involving Odebrecht and Petrobras. They are looking primarily at suspicions of aggravated money laundering and bribery of foreign public officials. They say assets worth about 700 million francs have been seized in Switzerland and the case is one of the most complex they have ever handled.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.