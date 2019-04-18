Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Tensions flare with Italy’s ruling coalition over corruption

April 18, 2019 9:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italy’s deputy transport minister has been placed under investigation in a corruption probe, becoming the latest political pawn in Italy’s uneasy ruling coalition between the right-wing, anti-migrant League party and the populist 5-Star Movement.

League member Armando Siri “categorically denied” wrongdoing and asked Thursday to immediately respond to prosecutors’ questions.

That didn’t stop his boss, 5-Star member Danilo Toninelli, from revoking Siri’s authority pending further clarity in the investigation. Five-Star leader and deputy premier Luigi Di Maio called for Siri to resign.

The League stood by Siri, saying it had “full confidence” in him. It called for a quick investigation that “leaves no shadows” about his behavior.

Advertisement

The onetime rival parties formed a coalition government last year. The League has seen its popularity soar ahead of the European Parliament elections next month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.