The Associated Press
 
World News
 
The Latest: Houses collapse as floods rise in Mozambique

April 28, 2019 4:27 am
 
PEMBA, Mozambique (AP) — The Latest on Cyclone Kenneth’s aftermath (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The United Nations says houses have begun to collapse in parts of northern Mozambique as serious flooding begins in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth.

The U.N. humanitarian agency cites a rescue team operating in a neighborhood in the region’s main city, Pemba, where waters in some places are waist-high.

The tweet by the agency says that “we are unfortunately expecting devastating floods.”

Cyclone Kenneth arrived on Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

Mozambique’s government has urged many people to immediately seek higher ground. Rain is forecast over the next several days. Nearly 700,000 people could be at risk, many left exposed and hungry as waters rise.

8:55 a.m.

Flooding has begun in parts of northern Mozambique that were hit by Cyclone Kenneth three days ago.

Mozambique’s government has urged many people to immediately seek higher ground, fearing flooding and mudslides in the days ahead. It said at least five people have died since the storm arrived Thursday evening with the force of a Category 4 hurricane.

Heavy rain is falling in the region’s main city of Pemba, which has lost power.

Aerial photos Saturday showed several coastal communities flattened by the storm in northernmost Cabo Delgado province.

Rain is forecast over the next several days. Nearly 700,000 people could be at risk, many left exposed and hungry as waters rise.

Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

