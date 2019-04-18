Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump’s adviser visits Moscow for talks on bilateral issues

April 18, 2019 5:39 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin spokesman says a U.S. presidential adviser has traveled to Russia for talks.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Thursday that Fiona Hill, Special Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, held talks in Moscow on Wednesday with several Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs adviser.

A U.S. embassy official who asked to be unnamed because the statements about Hill’s visits should be made by the National Security Council confirmed the visit to the Associated Press.

Peskov said Hill and Russian officials discussed bilateral issues but did not discuss a potential meeting between Putin and Trump.

The news comes on the day that the U.S. Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference and Trump’s campaign.

