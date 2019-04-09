Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey denies Aegean dolphin deaths linked to navy drill

April 9, 2019 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s military has sought to defend itself against accusations from a Greek marine conservation group that its naval exercises have been behind a recent spike in the number of dolphin deaths.

The military posted on Twitter on Tuesday a video and photographs of dolphins happily accompanying vessels during naval exercises.

On Monday, Greece’s Archipelagos Institute said that 15 dead dolphins have washed up on Greece’s Aegean coastlines since late February. While it couldn’t prove any link it said the spike came in the wake of the Feb. 27-March 8 Turkish military drills that made use of sonar and practiced with live ammunition.

The Turkish military said the armed forces “maintain their sensitivity to the environment even during operations” and “acted with the consciousness of protecting our friends at sea.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.