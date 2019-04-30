Listen Live Sports

TV star Zelenskiy officially named new Ukrainian president

April 30, 2019 7:59 am
 
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Election authorities in Ukraine have officially named TV star and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country’s new president.

The Central Election Commission on Tuesday presented the official results of the April 21 vote, showing Zelenskiy beat incumbent President Petro Poroshenko by winning 73% of the vote.

Zelenskiy has criticized election authorities for dragging their feet on naming him the official winner, which reduces his chances of disbanding the parliament. Zelenskiy will be able to call an early election in the parliament, which is currently dominated by the allies of the outgoing president, only if he is sworn in before May 27.

The parliament now has a month to set the date for the inauguration ceremony.

