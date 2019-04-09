Listen Live Sports

Uganda says arrests made for kidnapping of American tourist

April 9, 2019 1:20 pm
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of an American tourist who has since been freed.

Police did not specify how many people were arrested but said they are “actively investigating” the kidnapping which took place on April 2 in a national park.

The victims — Kim Endicott of Costa Mesa, California, and local driver Jean-Paul Mirenge — were freed Sunday.

Police said the hunt for the kidnappers, including “raids and extensive searches,” is taking place in southwestern Uganda.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ugandan authorities to find the perpetrators.

The kidnappers had demanded a $500,000 ransom after abducting the two at gunpoint.

Ugandan officials say no ransom was paid, but a tourism operator said that money was paid to secure Endicott’s release.

