Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ukraine police find Impressionist painting stolen in France

April 23, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police have recovered a painting by French Impressionist Paul Signac stolen from a French museum.

Police chief Serhiy Knyazev said the 1915 painting depicting the port of La Rochelle was found in the possession of a man who was arrested in Kiev on suspicion of involvement in a killing.

The painting, estimated to be worth 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), was stolen from The Museum of Fine Arts in the city of Nancy last May.

Knyazev said Tuesday that several Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the theft were arrested. Police believe that the same suspects could have been involved in the theft of a painting by Auguste Renoir in Vienna last year.

Advertisement

The French ambassador to Kiev, Isabelle Dumont, thanked the Ukrainian police for recovering the painting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.