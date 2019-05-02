Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 French tourists go missing in Benin near Burkina Faso

May 5, 2019 12:46 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Two French tourists are feared kidnapped in the West African nation of Benin after they failed to return from a game drive in a wildlife reserve near the northern border with Burkina Faso, authorities said Sunday.

Their disappearance has raised fears they could have been abducted by Islamic extremists who have become increasingly active over the border in Burkina Faso. There are fears that the militants could be infiltrating northern Benin and Togo as well.

The French tourists were last seen with their driver on Wednesday when they went into the Pendjari National Park, according to the organization that oversees the reserve in the country’s north.

Two days later the body of an African man who had been fatally shot was found in the park, Interior Minister Sacca Lafia said.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities believe the victim may be the tourists’ driver, according to another government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack authorization to speak to journalists.

The French government is in contact with the tourists’ families but would not release their identities for security reasons, a French Foreign Ministry official said.

The French government is following the situation closely, according to a French foreign ministry official who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be publicly named.

Authorities in Benin have been increasing concern that the growing instability in neighboring Burkina Faso could spread.

“We’re trying to secure our borders so that we don’t get any of these members of armed groups in our country,” Army Chief of Staff Col. Fructueux Gbaguidi said just a week ago.

Pendjari National Park makes up part of a vast wildlife area that stretches across Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger. The entire area is home to most of the remaining West African lion population.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

___

Associated Press writers Angela Charlton in Paris and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.