Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 Maltese soldiers arrested in drive-by slaying of migrant

May 18, 2019 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s prime minister has announced that two armed forces members have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting of a migrant from Ivory Coast.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Saturday on Twitter that an internal investigation would determine whether the men acted alone “or as part of something wider.” It is believed to be Malta’s first racially motivated murder.

Lassana Cisse, 42, was killed in the drive-by shooting on April 6 as he walked on a road near a migrant center. Two other men, a 22-year-old from Guinea and a 28-year-old Gambian, were injured in the attack.

Authorities are investigating whether either suspect was also involved in a hit-and-run on the same road that injured a 17-year-old from Chad.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Opposition leader Adrian Delia condemned the slaying as “a hate crime.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.