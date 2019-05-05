Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

5 Catalan separatist leaders escorted to Spanish Parliament

May 20, 2019 7:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — The five separatist leaders on trial for Catalonia’s 2017 secession attempt who were elected to the Spanish Parliament last month picked up their official credentials under police escort on Monday.

The Supreme Court allowed the five to get their credentials and to also attend the opening session of the new Parliament on Tuesday.

However, it did not permit them to participate in any meetings or speak to the press while at the Parliament in Madrid.

Former Catalan regional vice president, Oriol Junqueras, and three other high-profile separatists won seats in the Lower Chamber, while Raül Romeva won a seat in the Senate.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police transported them from prison to the Parliament buildings. They all wore suits and spoke with fellow lawmakers without the visible presence of uniformed police escorts once inside, as seen in televised images.

Despite the media ban, Junqueras posted a short video on Twitter in which he said “we are well because we are with friends” and asked for support for his party in Sunday’s European and municipal Spanish elections.

Junqueras is running for a seat in the European Parliament. He has said he will renounce his seat in the Spanish Parliament if he wins one in Europe.

The five, along with four other defendants, are being held in prison during the trial. They face several years in prison and being banned from holding public office if found guilty of rebellion or other crimes. Others, including ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, fled Spain.

The Catalan secession bid two years ago plunged Spain into its biggest political crisis in decades. The northeastern region’s 7.5 million residents are roughly split down the middle over whether to secede from Spain, according to opinion polls.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.