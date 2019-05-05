Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

5 masked people with a machine gun rob a German coffee shop

May 6, 2019 2:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Police say five masked people stormed a coffee shop in central Germany with a machine gun, sprayed tear gas and stole about 8,000 euros ($8,950) before escaping by car.

Hesse police said one guest was injured by the tear gas and had to be treated in the hospital after the robbery early Monday in the town of Oberursel. The German news agency dpa reported most of the stolen money belonged to the coffee shop owners, some of it to the guests.

Police used a helicopter to search for the armed group but have not yet found them. They’re asking possible witnesses to come forward.

The robbery happened after the coffee shop had closed around 4 a.m. Dpa said most of the guests were likely acquaintances of the owner.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.