Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

6 firefighters investigated over alleged gang rape in Paris

May 6, 2019 1:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Six Paris firefighters are under investigation based on allegations of gang rape in a city firehouse.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the suspects were taken into custody as part of a judicial inquiry into gang rape or failure to prevent a crime.

The six were presented to a judge Monday who named them all as “assisted witnesses” in the case, according to the prosecutor’s office. Under French law, the special status means magistrates have reason to suspect the men were more than simple witnesses and were involved in wrongdoing but don’t have enough evidence to file preliminary charges.

The six were then released pending further investigation. The Paris fire service wouldn’t immediately comment.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A police official said a Norwegian student filed a complaint Saturday for alleged rape at a fire station in the Plaisance district of southern Paris. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the woman told police she had consensual sex with one firefighter but then was raped by several others.

The accusation came just weeks after Paris firefighters were hailed as heroes for all-night efforts to save Notre Dame Cathedral from a devastating fire.

Paris firefighters are members of the French military.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.