900 children taken away from vigilante group in Nigeria

May 10, 2019 12:37 pm
 
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say nearly 900 children who were enlisted in a civilian defense militia in northeastern Nigeria have been officially separated from the group in accordance with a U.N. accord.

The children had been part of a group that was helping government forces fight armed Islamic extremists.

A total of 894 child soldiers formerly in the vigilante group helping government forces to fight armed insurgents in northeast Nigeria have been taken away from the group on Friday.

Mohamed Fall, UNICEF representative in Nigeria said efforts to release the children began in September 2017 when the vigilante group pledged to stop recruiting children. More than 1,700 children and young people already have been released.

UNICEF said that hundreds of the children will go to school while others will receive vocational training.

