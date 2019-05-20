Listen Live Sports

Anti-arms trade protests as Saudi freighter docks in Italy

May 20, 2019 5:14 am
 
ROME (AP) — A Saudi Arabian freighter allegedly carrying weapons that could be used in the war in Yemen has docked at the Italian port of Genoa, despite protests by harbor workers.

The Saudi-flagged Bahri Yanbu is scheduled to load further cargo before departing for the Saudi port of Jeddah late Monday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

Port workers protesting the alleged arms shipment unsuccessfully tried to prevent the ship’s arrival, and hoisted a banner reading “Stop the trafficking of arms, war to war.”

ANSA says union and port officials were in talks on the cargo to be loaded.

The 50,000-tonne ship has already called at several European ports, reportedly to pick up weaponry. French officials said a scheduled loading of arms at Le Havre was cancelled following protests by activists.

