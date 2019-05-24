Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Austrian politician “ashamed” of behavior caught on video

May 24, 2019 8:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Heinz-Christian Strache, who resigned as Austria’s vice chancellor and the leader of the far-right Freedom Party over an influence-peddling video, says he’s ashamed of his behavior.

Strache’s lawyer released a statement Friday in which his client condemned the video showing him appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor at a boozy gathering on the Spanish island of Ibiza two years ago as “unlawfully and secretly produced.”

Strache says he’s filing criminal complaints against three unidentified people, alleging they were involved in producing the video or leaking it to two German publications.

Strache says he will not “dispute the utterances revealed by the video clip” but says they don’t reflect the “complete context” of the seven-hour meeting. 

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

He dismissed as “absurd” reports that some scenes show him “using drugs and in sexual acts.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.