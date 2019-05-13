Listen Live Sports

Bombing suspect convicted for 2013 attack in Turkey

May 13, 2019 8:21 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a man accused of planning a deadly 2013 bomb attack was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Anadolu Agency said Monday that a court in Ankara convicted Yusuf Nazik of murder, disrupting the unity of the state and membership in a terror group, among other charges.

Turkish intelligence agents captured Nazik in Syria in September and brought him to Turkey. He was accused of planning and organizing two car bombings that killed 52 people in the town of Reyhanli, near the border with Syria.

Turkey blamed Damascus for being behind the explosions, saying they were carried out by a Turkish Marxist group with alleged links to Syria’s intelligence agency. The Syrian government has denied the accusations.

Two other suspects were sentenced for aiding a terror group.

