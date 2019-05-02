Listen Live Sports

Czech bus catches fire after colliding with trucks, 1 dead

May 2, 2019 11:22 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech firefighters and police say a bus transporting prisoners has caught fire after colliding with two trucks, one of them carrying two military tanks.

The Prague rescue service says one person has died in the crash that took place Thursday afternoon on a busy highway that leads to Prague’s international airport. It says 14 other people were injured in the crash, one of them seriously.

The bus was destroyed by the fire. The victim was a prison guard.

The tanks were heading from a military museum to the western Czech city of Plzen for the upcoming celebration of the city’s liberation by U.S. armed forces at the end of World War II.

