Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dane in lead to become mayor of German port city of Rostock

May 27, 2019 4:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A Danish businessman is in the lead to become mayor of Rostock and become the first non-German citizen to head a large city in Germany.

The German news agency dpa reported Monday that 46-year-old Claus Ruhe Madsen received 34.6% in the first round of voting for the mayor’s post in the northeastern Baltic coast city on Sunday.

His closest challenger, Left party candidate Steffen Bockhahn, received 18.9%.

Ruhe Madsen isn’t affiliated with a political party but had the support of the center-right Christian Democrats and pro-business Free Democrats.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The two leading candidates will face a runoff vote on June 16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.