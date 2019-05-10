Listen Live Sports

Frenchman arrested after son, daughter killed in Germany

May 10, 2019 11:50 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 55-year-old Frenchman has been arrested on suspicion of killing his young children in the eastern city of Dresden.

Police said Friday the children’s mother, a 26-year-old Senegalese citizen, is being treated in the hospital.

Neighbors of the couple alerted police to screaming late Thursday. Officers found the five-year-old boy dead at the scene and the mother and her two-year-old daughter severely injured. Both were rushed to hospital, where the daughter died overnight.

The man was arrested in the vicinity.

Police declined to release the suspect’s name or provide details on the victims’ injuries.

In a separate incident, police in Offenbach near Frankfurt said a 44-year-old woman was shot dead in her car Friday. Officers are searching for a 42-year-old man who was likely known to her.

