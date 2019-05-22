Listen Live Sports

Group of Yazidi women victims of IS get new life in France

May 22, 2019 3:57 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — France is taking in a new group of Yazidis including women victimized by the Islamic State group and their children.

The families, a total of 130, were arriving Wednesday night in Toulouse, from Irbil, Iraq for resettlement around France.

A group of 16 Yazidi women and their children arrived in December, helped by the International Organization for Migration.

During a rampage through Iraq’s Sinjar region in 2014, the Islamic State group captured thousands of women and girls from the Yazidi religious minority and forced them into sexual slavery, while massacring men. Many remain missing to this day.

Last month, the spiritual council for Iraq’s Yazidi community said it won’t embrace the children of women and girls raped by Islamic State group men, days after saying it would accept “all survivors.”

