High fashion: North Macedonia uncovers drug-laced clothes

May 28, 2019 2:21 pm
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia have charged three people with smuggling a suitcase packed with cocaine-laced clothes into the country from Peru.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office Tuesday said checks conducted in a laboratory in neighboring Serbia found that the clothes — including underwear, T-shirts and a leather jacket — had been immersed in a cocaine solution to dodge customs controls.

Nearly 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the drug was extracted from the clothes.

The suspects were identified as two Montenegrin citizens, who believed to have ordered the cocaine, and a Peruvian, who allegedly brought the clothes in his suitcase. The prosecutor’s statement said the suitcase had travelled through the airports of Sao Paulo, Frankfurt and Vienna.

