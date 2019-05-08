Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Largest Finnish party keep populists out of coalition talks

May 8, 2019 6:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s center-left Social Democratic Party which narrowly won last month’s general election says it is having talks with four centrist and left-leaning parties to form a coalition government but not the populists.

Antti Rinne, the leader of what became Finland’s largest party by an extremely narrow margin, said Wednesday that a combination including the Center Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland “is the most stable composition for building a majority government.

Together, the five parties combined have 117 of the 200 seats in Finland’s parliament. Majority is 101 lawmakers in the Eduskunta assembly.

In the April 14 vote, the euroskeptic, anti-immigration Finns Party secured 17.5% support — 0.2 % less than the Social Democrats.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.