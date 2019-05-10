Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Man disturbs memorial observance for Poland’s late president

May 10, 2019 6:29 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A man has disturbed the monthly observances in memory of Poland’s late President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others who were killed in a 2010 plane crash, climbing the memorial to the victims and shouting at Poland’s top politician.

The man climbed the stairs-shaped monument in Warsaw early Friday as Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the twin of the late president, and the delegation were approaching to lay flowers.

He was holding a banner with anti-Kaczynski text and shouted in his direction. Two police officers climbed up after him and brought him down and took into custody.

Ever since the April 10, 2010, crash in Russia, Kaczynski has been holding monthly observances for his brother and other victims. Last year he abandoned the form of memorial mass marches.

The Associated Press

