The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Minister: Defeating May’s bill will leave Brexit deal ‘dead’

May 15, 2019 12:48 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief Brexit minister says Britain will be faced with a choice between a no-deal EU exit and remaining in the European Union if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s flagship Brexit bill next month.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said Wednesday that defeating the bill would leave May’s deal “dead” and force Parliament to decide “whether it will pursue … a no-deal option or whether it will revoke” the decision to leave the EU.

Lawmakers are due to vote on May’s withdrawal agreement bill the week of June 3.

The bill is designed to implement the divorce deal struck between May and the bloc — a deal that has been rejected by Parliament three times.

Britain is currently due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, deal or no deal.

