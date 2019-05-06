Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New baby alters line of succession for the British throne

May 6, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The birth of a royal baby boy to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has changed the line of succession. The baby’s name has not been released yet but here are the first 10 people in line for the throne:

1. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

3. Prince George of Cambridge

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

7. Baby boy of Prince Harry and Meghan

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice of York

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

10. Princess Eugenie of York

___

Read all Associated Press coverage of the latest royal baby at https://www.apnews.com/RoyalBaby

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.