New baby alters line of succession for the British throne

The birth of a royal baby boy to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has changed the line of succession. The baby’s name has not been released yet but here are the first 10 people in line for the throne:

1. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

3. Prince George of Cambridge

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

7. Baby boy of Prince Harry and Meghan

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice of York

10. Princess Eugenie of York

