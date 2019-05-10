Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

May 10, 2019 4:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — A leading advocacy group for refugees estimates a record 41 million people have been displaced within their countries, with many forced to flee conflict, violence and internal tensions in several African countries and Syria.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said a global report on displacement by its monitoring center for internal displacement found an increase in 2018 of more than a million people in the total tally accumulated over many years.

The center cited over 28 million new displacements because of conflict, violence and natural disasters last year. That figure counts every displacement movement, meaning it can include multiple movements by a single person. Extreme weather events spurred over 17 million of those displacements.

The report released Friday focuses on internally displaced people, not refugees who have fled their home countries.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.