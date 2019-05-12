Listen Live Sports

Oman says it will reopen its embassy in Iraq

May 12, 2019 11:09 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman says it will reopen its embassy in Iraq, decades after it closed its diplomatic post.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.

The sultanate, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, said it would “contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry earlier said it anticipated Oman would reopen its embassy.

Oman had closed its embassy in Iraq after dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990.

The warming ties to Iraq follow Saudi Arabia in April opening a new consulate in Baghdad, part of efforts by Sunni Arab-ruled states in the Gulf to counter Iran’s influence in Iraq.

Oman, ruled for decades by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, maintains close diplomatic ties to Iran.

