The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Perry to lead delegation to Ukraine presidential swearing-in

May 18, 2019 7:42 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry will lead a delegation to the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s as Ukraine’s next president.

Zelenskiy is a popular comedian with no political experience. He defeated President Petro Poroshenko in a runoff last month by winning 73 percent of the vote.

Ukraine’s parliament set Zelenskiy’s inauguration for Monday.

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Perry and delegation members including Kurt Volker, the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH’-nee), one of Trump’s personal attorneys, recently scrapped plans to visit Ukraine to push for an investigation he thinks could benefit Trump politically.

Democrats had denounced Giuliani’s trip as an overt attempt to recruit a foreign government to influence a U.S. election.

The Associated Press

