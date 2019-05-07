Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Police: Armed kidnapper takes 4 hostages in southern France

May 7, 2019 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French police say an armed man has taken four hostages in a store on the outskirts of the southern city of Toulouse.

Authorities were not certain of the hostage-taker’s identity or what he is demanding.

A spokeswoman for the national police said the man seized the hostages at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at a convenience store in the town of Blagnac, near the Toulouse airport.

She and a security official said it was too early to rule out terrorism without knowing the hostage-taker’s demands.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police surrounded the store and evacuated the area. Local France 3 television says the hostage-taker has demanded to speak with a negotiator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.