Prominent Congolese politician Katumbi returns from exile

May 20, 2019 6:43 am
 
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A prominent Congolese businessman and onetime presidential hopeful has returned home after three years in political exile.

Moise Katumbi, who said he feared for his life under the regime of former President Joseph Kabila, arrived Monday in his hometown of Lubumbashi where he stepped out of his private jet dressed in all white.

Katumbi had been sentenced in absentia to three years in prison on real estate fraud charges he said were politically motivated. At one point he had accused the government of trying to poison him, an allegation it denied.

Katumbi was blocked from taking part in the presidential election to replace Kabila late last year.

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi ultimately won the election, according to official results, and other political exiles have also begun returning after Kabila’s departure.

