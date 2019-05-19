Listen Live Sports

Royal praise for Dutch singer’s victory at flashy Eurovision

May 19, 2019 8:34 am
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch royal family and prime minister are leading an unusual outpouring of praise for the 25-year-old singer who brought the Netherlands its first victory in the Eurovision song contest since the 1970s.

Duncan Laurence beat out over-the-top, camp-filled performances from across Europe and beyond to win the competition Saturday night with a doleful piano ballad, “Arcade.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte talked to Laurence to congratulate him and hailed in a tweet his “sublime and powerful performance.”

The Netherlands’ king and queen have said “we are proud of Duncan Laurence, who conquered Europe with musical class.”

His victory means the Netherlands will host next year’s edition.

Around 200 million people around the world were believed to have watched the annual contest, which debuted in the wake of World War II.

