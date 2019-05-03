Listen Live Sports

Russian embassy visits Butina in prison

May 3, 2019 9:40 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s embassy in the United States says its diplomats have visited the gun-rights activist who was sentenced to prison last week for being an unregistered agent of Russia.

In a Facebook statement on Friday, the embassy said Maria Butina is “bearing the burdens of imprisonment staunchly and with dignity.”

The statement also said the embassy has sent a note of protest to the State Department “in connection with an illegitimate court decision” in her case.

Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week as part of a plea deal. Butina admitted last year to covertly gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker

