Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian opposition leader’s associate jailed for 20 days

May 22, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 20 days in jail in connection with an unsanctioned protest rally last year.

Leonid Volkov was sentenced late Wednesday on charges of violating the rules for holding a rally.

Navalny is an anti-corruption campaigner and the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Volkov, who is Navalny’s chief of staff, helped organize a rally last September to protest the government’s decision to raise the pension age.

The rally drew several thousand protesters in a challenge to the Kremlin.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Navalny and Volkov have served numerous stints in jail for organizing unsanctioned protests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.